Kiss star Gene Simmons surprises MPs during PMQs









Kiss bassist and co-lead singer Gene Simmons gave MPs a little shock today when he appeared at the prime minister’s questions session during a visit to the Houses of Parliament.

During his visit to the UK for Kiss’ End Of The Road tour, the legendary bassist joined DUP MP Ian Paisley as a guest and received a private tour. This visit marked his first-ever venture into the House of Commons chamber.

With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak currently serving duties in the US, the rock star witnessed a lively exchange between Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and Deputy PM Oliver Dowden. Reflecting on the experience, he described the scene as one of “controlled chaos.”

“What I just saw in there was controlled chaos. It was the clash of wills but respectful – the right honourable so and so, it was fascinating,” he added while speaking in the central lobby afterwards. “In America, it’s like the middle finger is a salute. I think Americans can take a big lesson in civility in how to make democracy actually work and still respect the other side.”

Simmons, who was once a school teacher, was also asked whether he had visited the Houses of Parliament before. “Never to parliament – taught it to my students, but never was physically here, and I will tell you, touching a piece of granite that’s over 1,000 years old is insane,” he said. “America is so young and has no sense of history, everything over there is just fast, immediate, instant gratification, and there’s no time to sit there and just gaze; I mean, look where you are – it’s insane.”

“We’re standing on, in terms of democracy, hallowed ground,” he added.

Watch Kiss’ performance at the NEC in Birmingham earlier this week below.

