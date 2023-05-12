Gene Simmons kickstarts the Kiss farewell tour by claiming he has slept with “5000 women”









Gene Simmons has kickstarted the Kiss farewell by claiming that he has slept with “5000 women” over the years as his time on the road finally draws to a close.

At 73 years old, the frontman said that the band has “enough self-respect” to now quit touring, and said that he is relieved that he will no longer have to perform with “40lb of studs and armour and eight-inch heels.”

However, there are things that Simmons will miss about being out on the road. Although he says that he has long been faithful to his wife, the former Playboy model Shannon Tweed, he told The Sun that in his younger years he slept with so many women that he has lost count.

When pressed on whether the figure was around the touted mark of 5000, Simmons replied: “Confirmed.” Continuing: “For me, an insane heterosexual male, party means girls. I was like a vulture, waiting on the sidelines until all the guys got drunk.”

He added: “But the prettiest girls didn’t get drunk so I’d walk in and choose whichever – as you Brits say – birds I liked.” He also admitted that he often kept Polaroid images of the women he had slept with but his wife made him burn the collection in a “ritual”.

Simmons has been married to Tweed since 2011. He says he has been faithful to her over the course of their relationship despite his bandmate Ace Frehley calling him a “sex addict”.