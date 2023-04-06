Kiss feud continues as Paul Stanley responds to Ace Frehley’s demands: “F**k you”









Ace Frehley, the former guitarist of Kiss, has had a response from former bandmate Paul Stanley after he took their ongoing feud public last week. Frehley had demanded an apology while on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation show, giving Stanley seven days to say sorry before he unleashed a 120-age dossier of “dirt”.

The guitarist has now revealed that Stanley did, in fact, reach out to him within the seven days but only to say “f**k you” and hang up the phone.

Frehley was upset after Stanley insulted both him and former drummer Peter Criss while on The Howard Stern Show. Stabley poked fun at the two men and said the reason that Frehley and Criss were not invited to Kiss’ induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014: “Because if you saw people onstage who looked like Kiss but sounded like that… maybe we should be called Piss.”

The guitarist went on to demand an apology from Stanley: “I’m going to make a statement to Paul Stanley right now… I’m telling you that I want a formal apology for what you said, and a retraction and an apology within seven days. And if I don’t get that within seven days, I’m coming back on Ed Trunk’s show.. if you’ll have me, Ed… and I’m going to tell some dirt that nobody knows about Paul and Gene, that I’ve always kept to myself because I’m the kind of guy who doesn’t talk about this. I like to talk about positive stuff.”

Frehley continued to reveal that his dirt-filled dossier detailing Stanley and Simmons’ undisclosed wrongdoings of the past is in safe hands. “My attorney has it in a safety deposit box,” he explained. “God forbid anything happens to me, my attorney is instructed to release it to the New York Times, Rolling Stone, API, everybody. So they can’t intimidate me with trying to hurt me or saying, ‘You better not say anything about me live on the radio,’ because then they’re totally screwed. Their careers will be ruined. … Those guys aren’t squeaky clean. You know how many lawsuits girls have had against Gene?”

Frehley returned to Trunk Nation to discuss the problems and revealed that Stanley reached out almost immediately, but not with an apology: “Yes, he did — not long after the show was over. And I was blindsided by the phone call because I saw his name come up on my cell phone. I figured he was calling me maybe to apologise or at least explain why he said that. Maybe he meant it really more towards Peter than me, and whatever the case may be.”

Stanley had other ideas: “But instead of an apology, I got a five-second phone call which said, ‘Fuck you, Ace. I’m not gonna apologise,’ and hung up. He wasn’t even man enough to let me give a rebuttal and explain why I’m so upset or anything like that.”

The release of the “dirt” dossier has not been confirmed.