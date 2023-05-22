Kiss cancel first farewell show in the UK citing “logistical reasons”









The legendary make-up-clad rock group Kiss have been forced to cancel the opening show of their 2023 UK headline tour. Last December, the group announced a series of six shows in the United Kingdom as part of their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour.

These highly anticipated concerts, scheduled for summer 2023, are being promoted as the emotional farewell performances for Kiss in Britain. This early cancellation comes as a big blow to the band’s broad fanbase in the UK, who eagerly anticipate these shows.

Kiss had been set to begin the UK tour at the Home Park stadium in Plymouth on Saturday, June 3rd. However, a statement on the venue’s website has now confirmed that the gig has been cancelled without a reschedule.

“Sadly, Kiss and Robomagic, the show’s promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour,” it reads. Organisers explained that “travel, equipment and logistical complications” were behind the difficult decision.

“Tickets can be refunded or exchanged for other UK shows,” it added. Fans have been directed to contact their point of purchase for further guidance.

“Home Park are disappointed but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour,” the statement from the organisers concluded.

A spokesperson for the venue added: “We are really sorry to hear that Kiss can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer.”

The UK leg of Kiss’ ‘End Of The Road’ tour now comprises five dates, including a show at The O2 in London. See the full schedule below.

Remaining Kiss dates in the UK:

June

5th – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham,

6th – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

July

5th – The O2, London

7th – AO Arena, Manchester

8th – OVO Hydro, Glasgow