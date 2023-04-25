King Princess shares reimagined cover of Soungarden song ‘Black Hole Sun’









King Princess has unveiled a new take on Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’. Mikaela Straus performed the 1994 single for Triple J’s Like A Version series. “It’s a song I’ve listened to since I was a little kid,” they explained. “My parents saw them play Lollapalooza in ’92, and I think I like to revisit songs that meant a lot to me when I was a kid and inspired me to do music. I thought I could leave my mark on it”.

Discussing their approach to the cover, King Princess said: “We double-timed the drums. I was thinking like a 90s Blade fast beat.” According to Straus, one of the few things they chose to keep was a “butchered version” of the lead guitar line – played on keys in this version.

Straus went on to discuss their love for Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. “I’m a huge Chris Cornell fan,” they began. “He’s always just had such an amazing compelling voice. Really interesting chords. Really interesting instrumentation in the original. Such a universal chorus that anybody could sing. I feel like it was just a lot to play off of.”

Straus recently announced a five-date headline run across the UK and Europe. During the outing, King Princess will perform festival dates and opening slots for the likes of Sigur Rós and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Check out King Princesses’ ‘Black Hole Sun’ cover below.