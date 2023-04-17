Soundgarden and Chris Cornell’s widow agree to release his final recordings with the band









Six years after Chris Cornell’s tragic passing, Soundgarden have reached an agreement with his widow, Vicky, to release the final recordings he made with the group. Vicky and the surviving members of the band had previously been embroiled in a public disagreement regarding unpaid royalties to Cornell’s estate, and the use of Soundgarden’s social media accounts.

In a statement posted to the band’s website, they announced a truce has been made regarding the group’s final recordings. The post reads: “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on”. Cornell is responsible for crafting Soundgarden’s most successful hits, including ‘Spoonman’, ‘Black Hole Sun’, and ‘Outshined’.

In addition to working with Soundgarden, Cornell had also been recently working on solo material before his passing and briefly reunited with members of Rage Against the Machine in the supergroup, Audioslave. At the time of his death in 2017, Cornell was on the road with Soundgarden and working on new material with the band.

The songs are currently unfinished, but Soundgarden’s statement confirms the band will finish the tracks before they are released. They continued: “The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history – as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time”.

