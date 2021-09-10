King Krule release new live film for 'You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down'







King Krule has announced a new live film, which will be released in tandem with his forthcoming album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down. Directed by long-time collaborator Reuben Bastienne-Lewis, the film footage is taken from a string of shows Archy Marshall and his band played around Europe just before the world went into lockdown in the wake of Covid-19.

The bulk of the live film for You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, is made up of footage taken at King Krule’s shows in Amsterdam and Paris. The short tour was in support of the band’s most recent studio album Man Alive! which was released in February of 2020. The film is interspersed with an array of other clips.

King Krule’s new live album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, features 17 songs taken from his 2020 European tour and includes tracks like ‘Easy Easy’, ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Out Getting Ribs’. When they announced the album last month, King Krule released a cryptic statement which included the Joycian line: “Once spilt into the cheap 4 tracks and pirate software, now collosos energy redeemed into small diaphragms. Sat on toilets imagining the moment other animals would sing the very vibrations back to them.”

“Climbing a ladder of fulfilment, that fulfils neither need or want, but in ascent maybe the organised grouping of heartbeats pounding into the universe for an hour and a half would not be better spent. I felt comfortable for once, young and uncomfortable with a tunnel of anxiety to walk through,” King Krule continued, in a statement that bewildered and fascinated fans in equal measure.

The You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down live album will be released on September 10th. You can watch the full film below:

