King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard return with the stunning 'Magenta Mountain'









King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - 'Magenta Mountain'

Melbourne heroes King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard got fans all hot and bothered earlier this month when they announced details of their upcoming record, Omnium Gatherum, and shared the single ‘The Dripping Tap’. Now, they’ve built on this quickly increasing buzz by sharing the psychedelic-pop behemoth that is ‘Magenta Mountain’.

At over eight minutes long, the song is a slow builder that kicks off with a 1980s Miami vibe before launching into a swirling psychedelic guitar solo at the end. It’s vintage King Gizzard in that it builds and builds, keeping you on the edge of your seat, pulling you in.

The band have referred to Omnium Gatherum as their own White Album, and now we’re starting to see why. Added to this, if the first two singles are anything to go by, it’s shaping up to be one of their best yet. Notably, the band recorded three albums remotely during the pandemic, whereas Omnium Gatherum was the first time they’d recorded together in two years, and this excitement created enough music to deliver a double album.

Duly, it is a mammoth record, touching on everything that came before, melting it into the eclectic and unique sound that we love the Aussie rockers so much for. ‘Magenta Mountain’ is a clear reflection of this, taking as many cues from ’80s pop as it does pulsating psychedelia and stoner metal bands such as Sleep. It’s a testament to the skill of King Gizzard that they’re able to fuse such disparate genres and create something so captivating.

In a statement, Ambrose Kenny-Smith of the band discussed the origins of the new single. “You know when you have a really weird vivid dream and it sticks with you like glue? One day I came into the studio and Stu was trying to write one of them down,” he said.

Adding: “He kept banging on about this paradise called Magenta Mountain that he had seen but none of us believed him. Every day since then he’s been still trying to convince us all that it’s real and one day he will.”

Omnium Gatherum is due for release on April 22nd, with pre-orders available now.

Watch the video for ‘Magenta Mountain’ below.