Tropical Fuck Storm and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release joint EP









Tropical Fu*k Storm and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard 7.1

In case anyone was worried that the badassery was running dry, Tropical Fuck Storm has teamed up with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to deliver on a joint EP, Satanic Slumber Party.

Anybody familiar with Tropical Fuck Storm’s previous discography will be no stranger to heavy, psychedelic-punk inspired feedback and bass parts meant to send you into a tailspin, and they’ve certainly kept that spirit on the EP, albeit with a little bit of a twist.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have brought a bit of sparkle and wildness, it seems, with twinkly, clean guitars, synthesizers, and a bit more chaos to offset the grounded, melodic quality of their sound. Both acts are experimental in their own way, and tossing them both onto the pile might seem a bit random, but it’s a random effort that flows and works.

There’s a rowdy, playful element to this EP that sets it apart from so many others of its kind. It makes one think of riot grrrl, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Cobra Starship, clowns, The B-52s, and probably a million other things.

The tracks, which are simply titled ‘Satanic Slumber Party Part 1’, ‘2’, and ‘3’ respectively, with qualifiers following, sandwich the primary song in the centre of the EP. This is music to ponder and study, made for discussion. It almost has a performance art quality, especially getting into the last of the three tracks.

Sure, this isn’t party music, or chilled-out background music for your study session or dinner party, but it does have its place in your listening cue, especially if you love to get experimental.

If you want to check out Tropical Fuck Storm’s new ep, Satanic Slumber Party, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, you can check it out below.

