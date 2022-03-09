King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce 20th album









Australian rock rabble King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced details of their 20th studio album.

The band’s upcoming album is titled Omnium Gatherum and is set for release on March 20th. Luckily for fans who can’t bear to wait two weeks, the first offering from the album, ‘The Dripping Tap’ has been released, setting the scene for their 20th opus.

Announcing the news on their Instagram page, King Gizzard said: “PSA for the weirdo swarm! … You’re gonna love ‘Omnium Gatherum’ – it’s fun. Thanks for sticking round for 20 albums folks. Here’s to 20 more.”

It’s set to be a mammoth year for the Melbourne group. This year they’ll be embarking on a lengthy world tour, hitting The Americas, UK and Europe. Seemingly booked to coincide with the release of their new album, it will kick off in late March when the band will play a trio of festivals in Argentina, Brazil and Columbia. Afterwards, they will play across North America until the end of May.

From the beginning of June, King Gizzard will proceed to perform at a smattering of our favourite European festivals, including Primavera Sound. Not stopping there, they’ll then be heading back to America, before returning across the Atlantic for a final leg of shows in Europe that concludes in August.

Back in January, King Gizzard released the remix album Butterfly 3001. The record is comprised of takes from a host of legends who have remixed cuts from King Gizzard’s record Butterfly 3000. Oklahoma psychedelic wizards The Flaming Lips handle ‘Ya Love’, and other prominent names such as DJ Shadow, Peaches and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith also contribute. Brisbane’s Confidence Man also feature remixing the track ‘Interior People’.

To mark the announcement, Melbourne’s premier rockers released Peaches’ remix of ‘Butterfly 3000’ and The Scientist’s dub take on ‘Shanghai’. “We’ve put off doing a remix album for a long time,” said band member Joey Walker in a statement. “Maybe it was conscious, maybe it wasn’t. But it’s happening now”.

He continued: “That’s not to say that Butterfly 3000 makes the most sense to remix. It might seem like the obvious one, but it’s not. Yes it’s electronic. But so is a fridge. Have you tried to dance to Butterfly? It’s hard. It ties your shoelaces together. It’s duplicitous in its simplicity”.

We wonder what else King Gizzard have in store for us this year, as they are undoubtedly the most prolific band on the planet right now.

