King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce new remix featuring Flaming Lips









King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced details of a new remix album. The new record will feature remixed tracks from their latest studio offering, Butterfly 3000.

The new record with be released on January 21st, 2022, and is comprised of takes from a whole host of legends. Oklahoma psychedelic wizards The Flaming Lips will handle ‘Ya Love‘, and other huge names such as DJ Shadow, Peaches and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith will also contribute. Brisbane’s Confidence Man have also remixed the track’ Interior People‘.

To mark the announcement, Melbourne’s favourite rockers have released Peaches’ remix of ‘Butterfly 3000’ and The Scientist’s dub take on ‘Shanghai’. “We’ve put off doing a remix album for a long time,” said band member Joey Walker in a statement. “Maybe it was conscious, maybe it wasn’t. But it’s happening now”.

He continued: “That’s not to say that Butterfly 3000 makes the most sense to remix. It might seem like the obvious one, but it’s not. Yes it’s electronic. But so is a fridge. Have you tried to dance to Butterfly? It’s hard. It ties your shoelaces together. It’s duplicitous in its simplicity”.

Walker went on to explain how the new remix record, Butterfly 3001, deviates from the original album. He explained that the band are honoured to have been remixed by such “esteemed” acts, and concluded by saying, “See you in DA CLUB”.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released two studio albums this year. One of the most prolific acts out there, Butterfly 3000 marked their 18th studio effort, following on from February’s L.W. Interestingly, the band did not release any singles in the run-up to the release of Butterfly 3000, but when it dropped every track on the album got a music video. It is this kind of brilliant, left-field approach that has earned the band legions of diehard fans.

Back in November, the band announced a mammoth 2022 world tour. It will see the band cross nearly every inch of the globe, with dates scheduled in Europe and the Americas.

Listen to Peaches’ remix of ‘Butterfly 3000’ below.