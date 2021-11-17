King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce huge world tour









It has been revealed that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will embark on a huge world tour that will see the band pass through Europe before heading to both North and South America in 2022.

Commencing in late March of next year, the tour will kick off with three festival dates in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. From there, King Gizzard will set off on a string of North American tour dates, seeing them through April and May.

Following the North American leg of the tour, the Australian psych adventurers will then tackle Europe, playing a run of festival dates beginning in June, including the sold-out Primavera Sound. After heading back to American for a quick show in Miami, King Gizzard will then return to Europe for the second half of July and continue touring across the continent through to late August.

Then, in October, the band will play 19 American tour dates, some of which are rescheduled shows that were supposed to take place in 2021. During this leg, King Gizzard will visit Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two three-hour marathon sets. All of this will culminate in a final show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Halloween.

King Gizzard will be supported by the likes of Amyl & The Sniffers, The Murlocs, and Leah Senior. You can check out the full listing of opening acts and ticketing details on the band’s website.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s world tour will follow a string of planned dates in their native Australia at the end of 2021, where the band are set to take on a residence at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2022 world tour dates:

March

19 – Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Argentina

26 – São Paulo, Lollapalooza Brazil

27 – Bogotá, Festival Estereo Picnic

April

17 – Las Vegas, Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

24 – San Luis Obispo, Madonna Inn

26 – Sonoma, Gundlach Bundschu

27 – Petaluma, Phoenix Theater

30 – Atlanta, Shaky Knees Festival

May

20 – Cleveland, Agora Theater

21 – Columbus, Express Live

22 – Millvale, Mr. Smalls Funhouse

24 – Rochester, Water Street Music Hall

25 – South Burlington, Higher Ground

26 – South Burlington, Higher Ground

31 – Athens (Greece), Gagarin 205

June

1 – Athens, Gagarin 205

3 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

5 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City

6 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City

7 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City

9 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

11 – Mannheim, Maifeld Derby Festival

14 – Berlin, Tempodrom

18 – Miami (USA), Space Park

July

31 – Waterford, All Together Now

August

2 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress

3 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress

5 – Prague, Archa Theatre

7 – Vienna, Arena Wien

9 – Leipzig, Parkbühne

10 – Munich, Tonhalle

12 – Val de Bagnes, Rocklette, Palp Festival

18 – Paredes de Coura, Parades de Coura Festival

19 – Gueret, Check in Party Festival

20 – Saint-Malo, La Route du Rock Festival

23 – Cologne, E-Werk

24 – Hamburg, Markthalle

27 – Málaga, Canela Party

October

2 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre

4 – Portland, Roseland Theater

5 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

6 – Seattle, Moore Theatre

10 – Colorado, Red Rocks

11 – Colorado, Red Rocks

14 – St Paul, Palace Theatre

15 – Chicago, Radius

16 – Detroit, Masonic Temple

18 – Toronto, History

19 – Montreal, L’Olympia

21 – New York City, Forest Hills Stadium

22 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

23 – Washington, The Anthem at the Wharf

24 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit

26 – Atlanta, The Eastern

27 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theater

31 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion

