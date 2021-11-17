King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce huge world tour

It has been revealed that King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will embark on a huge world tour that will see the band pass through Europe before heading to both North and South America in 2022.
Commencing in late March of next year, the tour will kick off with three festival dates in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. From there, King Gizzard will set off on a string of North American tour dates, seeing them through April and May.
Following the North American leg of the tour, the Australian psych adventurers will then tackle Europe, playing a run of festival dates beginning in June, including the sold-out Primavera Sound. After heading back to American for a quick show in Miami, King Gizzard will then return to Europe for the second half of July and continue touring across the continent through to late August.
Then, in October, the band will play 19 American tour dates, some of which are rescheduled shows that were supposed to take place in 2021. During this leg, King Gizzard will visit Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two three-hour marathon sets. All of this will culminate in a final show at The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Halloween.
King Gizzard will be supported by the likes of Amyl & The Sniffers, The Murlocs, and Leah Senior. You can check out the full listing of opening acts and ticketing details on the band’s website.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s world tour will follow a string of planned dates in their native Australia at the end of 2021, where the band are set to take on a residence at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s 2022 world tour dates:
March
19 – Buenos Aires, Lollapalooza Argentina
26 – São Paulo, Lollapalooza Brazil
27 – Bogotá, Festival Estereo Picnic
April
17 – Las Vegas, Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
24 – San Luis Obispo, Madonna Inn
26 – Sonoma, Gundlach Bundschu
27 – Petaluma, Phoenix Theater
30 – Atlanta, Shaky Knees Festival
May
20 – Cleveland, Agora Theater
21 – Columbus, Express Live
22 – Millvale, Mr. Smalls Funhouse
24 – Rochester, Water Street Music Hall
25 – South Burlington, Higher Ground
26 – South Burlington, Higher Ground
31 – Athens (Greece), Gagarin 205
June
1 – Athens, Gagarin 205
3 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
5 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City
6 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City
7 – Barcelona, Primavera In The City
9 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
11 – Mannheim, Maifeld Derby Festival
14 – Berlin, Tempodrom
18 – Miami (USA), Space Park
July
31 – Waterford, All Together Now
August
2 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress
3 – Šibenik, St. Michael’s Fortress
5 – Prague, Archa Theatre
7 – Vienna, Arena Wien
9 – Leipzig, Parkbühne
10 – Munich, Tonhalle
12 – Val de Bagnes, Rocklette, Palp Festival
18 – Paredes de Coura, Parades de Coura Festival
19 – Gueret, Check in Party Festival
20 – Saint-Malo, La Route du Rock Festival
23 – Cologne, E-Werk
24 – Hamburg, Markthalle
27 – Málaga, Canela Party
October
2 – Berkeley, Greek Theatre
4 – Portland, Roseland Theater
5 – Vancouver, PNE Forum
6 – Seattle, Moore Theatre
10 – Colorado, Red Rocks
11 – Colorado, Red Rocks
14 – St Paul, Palace Theatre
15 – Chicago, Radius
16 – Detroit, Masonic Temple
18 – Toronto, History
19 – Montreal, L’Olympia
21 – New York City, Forest Hills Stadium
22 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
23 – Washington, The Anthem at the Wharf
24 – Asheville, Rabbit Rabbit
26 – Atlanta, The Eastern
27 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theater
31 – Oklahoma City, The Criterion
