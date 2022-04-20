King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard share 'Kepler-22b'









King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard - 'Kepler-22b' 7.8

Following a radical bit of counterprogramming to Harry Styles on the first night of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Australian psychedelic gods King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard have dropped a brand new single, ‘Kepler-22b’.

King Gizzard hasn’t released an album since a month ago, which is a clear sign that the band are slipping. Of course, that’s a joke, as the insanely prolific group put out their 19th studio album, Made in Timeland, last March. Before that, two albums were released in 2021: L.W. in February and Butterfly 3000 in June. Now they have another new LP, Omnium Gatherum, set to drop on Friday.

“We have lists of albums and ideas we should try that we haven’t done yet,” band member Stu Mackenzie insists. “I don’t know if we’ll ever work through them all… I hope we can keep this thing going for a long time. Maybe one day we’re just going to wake up and be like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve got anything else to contribute. I’m going to call it.’ Maybe that’s how it’s gonna end. But at this point, we’ll just keep on making music as we feel inspired.”

Considering how the album’s first single, ‘The Dripping Tap’, was 18 minutes long and the follow-up single, ‘Magenta Mountain’, was six minutes long, ‘Kepler-22b’ indicates that Omnium Gatherum will be another eclectic mix of song lengths and sonic styles. No one has ever accused King Gizz of being low on ideas, and ‘Kepler-22b’ is a jazzy trip of a song that unfurls in a remarkably relaxed fashion.

Because of their prolific output and their emphasis on psychedelic sound, King Gizz sometimes get accused of being purposefully “out there” and largely unfocused. ‘Kepler-22b’ proves that the group can reel in their more sprawling tendencies to deliver a tight and taught three-minute rocker. Contained and catchy as hell, ‘Kepler-22b’ has enough danceable energy and infectious rhythm to convert even the most cynical of naysayers.

Check out the video for ‘Kepler-22b’ down below. Omnium Gathering is set for an April 22nd release.