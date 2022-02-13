Kid Cudi and Kanye West have public fallout over Pete Davidson









Kanye West and Kid Cudi have publicly fallen out over Cudi’s continued friendship with Pete Davidson who is currently dating West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West, who recently formally changed his name to Ye, confirmed that Cudi’s work on his forthcoming album Donda 2 would be removed from the record owing to the affiliation.

The album has already drawn controversy previous after it was confirmed that Marilyn Manson would once again feature on the record despite continued allegations of sexual misconduct made against the musician by various women over the last year.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, West wrote that Cudi “will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” adding “we all speak in Billie language now.”

The latter remark is in reference to another public spat that West is currently engineering with the 20-year-old musician Billie Eilish after he perceived the star giving an inhaler to a struggling fan to be an insult aimed towards Travis Scott.

Cudi responded in a less than amicable fashion, writing: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u fuckin dinosaur hahaha.”

He later added: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

With a new album on the way, many have questioned whether these childish public spats are purely aimed towards attracting attention ahead of the release of Donda 2 and West’s latest documentary. No doubt more will follow in the coming days.