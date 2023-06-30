Kevin Spacey’s defence claim sexual assault allegations are based on “rumour and fame”









Kevin Spacey‘s defence has claimed the sexual assault allegations against the actor are based on “rumour and fame”. Spacey is currently hearing the first day of evidence against him at London’s Southwark Crown Court as he faces 12 charges which are based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013.

The trial, which is slated to last for a month, began with Prosecutor Christine Agnew laying out the cases of the four claimants. She said of the actor: “He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully.”

Agnew also claimed Spacey received a “sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression”.

Following Agnew’s opening, Spacey’s barrister Patrick Gibbs KC spoke to the jury and told them to not come to a decision “unless and until you’ve heard both sides of a story”. He also stated the actor “completely denied” the accusations.

Gibb claimed the case will highlight the problems which come with “rumour and fame”, and said it will provide “some insights into fame” which changed “the way other people behave towards you”.

He told the court: “Mr Spacey is rich and influential, and the flip side of that, amongst your considerations in the case. What did they want from his wealth and from his influence? And what do they still want, do you think?”

During the hearing, Spacey said he remembered the first complainant “as a clever and charming man and someone whose company he has enjoyed”. The actor said he is “baffled and deeply hurt” by the claim and suggested the claimant was “reimagining their time together into allegations which were untrue”.

Spacey also recalled visiting the pub where all four men claimed to have met him but says he has no memories of coming into contact with the fourth complainant. While the actor doesn’t remember kissing somebody on the neck or grabbing their crotch, he did say it was possible he made “a clumsy pass at some point in time at someone that he could not recall”.

The case will resume on July 3rd at 10:30am.

Earlier this year, Spacey pled not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Additionally, he previously denied four more charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

This is a developing story.