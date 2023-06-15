Kevin Spacey “ready to move forward” amid sexual assault allegations









After being charged with four counts of sexual assault by a London court in July last year, actor Kevin Spacey feels confident about returning to his profession and believes people will hire him if he’s cleared of the lawsuits.

The House of Cards actor was accused of repeatedly perpetrating sexual unconsented sexual acts between 2005 and 2013, to which Spacey denied and pleaded not guilty.

Despite this, the actor has revealed that he feels optimistic about resuming his acting career once the trial, which will take place on June 28th, comes to a close. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” Spacey said in a recent interview with the German paper ZEITmagazin. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey went on to refer to the Anthony Rapp case, in which his fellow accused him of an incident of sexual misconduct taking place in 1986 when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. The resulting civil case failed to gain traction and was ultimately dismissed, and Spacey was found not guilty.

“The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart,” Spacey said confidently. “That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.” Despite his optimism, the upcoming trial will see the American Beauty actor defending against multiple cases of sexual misdemeanour.

Spacey went on to comment on ‘cancel culture’, suggesting that he had many supporters who were maintaining silence for fear of themselves getting caught up in the scandal and having their own careers tarnished. “It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled”.

The actor, who was accused by Rapp in 2017, drew much criticism for turning his public apology into a statement on his coming out as gay, which many thought both distasteful and an attempt to distract the public from the claim at hand when he said: “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”