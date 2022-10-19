Kevin Spacey appears in court and blames publicist for sexual misconduct apology









Kevin Spacey has cried in a New York court and blamed his publicist for his “really wrong” apology to Anthony Rapp.

In 2017, Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, which he apologised for while also coming out as gay and claiming to have no memory of the alleged incident. “I was being encouraged to apologise, and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologise for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said on Monday, according to Variety. “I regret my entire statement.”

They also stated Spacey broke down in court and said: “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad, and I’m deeply sorry. I have to own that.”

He also said he “literally didn’t know how to respond” to Rapp’s allegations, but his publicist insisted, “they’re going to call you a victim-blamer.” Spacey also admitted regret about his statement, and claimed it was to “avoid a crisis that was going to get worse.” The actor previously apologised and said, “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”.

Spacey also addressed various “stories” about his personal life and revealed he now “lives as a gay man”. He also said: “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” he told the court.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan dismissed Mr Rapp’s claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the jury is now weighing up the claim of battery.