Kevin Smith reveals how Harvey Weinstein undercut Robin Williams









Three years after the arrest of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for numerous sexual crimes, stories continue to be released regarding the infamous individuals’ illegal wrongdoings. The latest story comes from Clerks III director Kevin Smith, who has recently claimed that the producer pulled Good Will Hunting out of cinemas early so that lead star Robin Williams would receive less money for his performance.

Revealed in his new book, Kevin’s Smith’s Secret Stash, the writer/director states that Weinstein, who produced the film, had it removed early from cinemas to limit its profit. Robin Williams’ deal with the film stated that if it grossed over $100 million at the box office he would receive a greater cut of the overall gross. A figure he would split with Weinstein.

As Kevin Smith explained to The Daily Beast, “They pulled that movie out of theatres while it was still earning at the time”. An executive producer on the iconic Gus Van Sant film, Smith further added, “It was doing incredibly well, and the deal that they’d made with Robin was a high-percentage first-dollar gross—a movie-star deal—and it was great, because instantly by putting Robin in the movie their pre-sales paid for the whole fucking film”.

Continuing, Kevin Smith elaborated, recalling, “I remember the day when Good Will Hunting was leaving theatres and it felt weird because it was like, “Wait? There’s all this Oscar buzz, so why would you pull it if it was just making money?”.

Concluding, the director finally states, “They did it because keeping it in theatres meant that more of the money would go to Robin, whereas the moment it went to video the split wasn’t Robin-heavy. It was hamstrung because of greed”.

Eventually making $225 million worldwide, Good Will Hunting would earn nine Academy Award nominations, including a win for Robin Williams for Best Supporting Actor.