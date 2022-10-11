Kenneth Branagh set to make third Hercule Poirot movie









Kenneth Branagh has announced that he will be returning with his third Hercule Poirot film. Entitled A Haunting In Venice, the movie follows his divisive last outing, Death On The Nile, which was marred by the pandemic amid other scandals.

Now, A Haunting In Venice looks to reset the course, and it will follow the formula that Branagh has utilised with his previous two Poirot outings. Inspired by Christie’s lesser-known work Hallowe’en Party, it will feature an ensemble cast that includes Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill from Branagh’s critically acclaimed picture Belfast, as well as Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kyle Allen, Ali Khan, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarico, Camille Cottin and Emma Laird.

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” Branagh explained. “Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

Hallowe’en Party follows a retired Poirot, who reluctantly agrees to attend a Halloween seance at a haunted palazzo. However, in classic Agatha Christie style, things do not go to plan, and the retirement of the Belgian detective is interrupted when one of the guests is murdered. Production is set to kick off in November, with 20th Century Studios aiming for a 2023 release.

Notably, Death On The Nile was something of a disaster. Despite boasting an all-star cast that featured the likes of Gal Gadot, Dawn French, Tom Bateman, and Russell Brand, it was overshadowed by the pandemic, the Armie Hammer allegations and cast members Brand and Letitia Wright publicly sharing their scepticism surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine. It is claimed that the film made only $130 million at the box office from a reported budget of $90 million.

