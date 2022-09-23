Armie Hammer's ex-wife describes 'House of Hammer'as "heartbreaking"









Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s ex-wife, has described watching the new documentary about the actor as ‘”heartbreaking”. House of Hammer is a three-part documentary which focuses on the allegations of abuse levelled against the actor as well as the alleged wrongdoings of the Hammer family as a whole.

The documentary, released on September 2nd, promises to shed light on the Hammer family’s long and troubled history. A synopsis reads: “Armie Hammer’s alleged crimes are only the tip of the iceberg. Through a trove of archive and interviews from survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light.”

It continues: “Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”

Chambers and Hammer were married from 2010 to 2020. She filed for divorce a year before the allegations against the actor surfaced in 2021. After the first accusation emerged, Hammer dropped out of the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and was later dropped by his agent and publicist.

He was dropped from further projects when he was accused of rape and cannibalistic tendencies a while later. It was subsequently reported that Hammer had checked into a rehab centre in June 2021 to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues”.

Talking to E! News, Chambers explained that she had not planned on watching the documentary: “but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me.”

She continued: “It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.” Chambers went on to conclude that she was “surprised” by some of the content, but noted that it was “to be expected.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. US readers should visit RAINN.