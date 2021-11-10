From David Bowie to Led Zeppelin: 6 legendary artists that Keith Richards hates

Keith Richards has never been one to keep quiet about his feelings be it music, politics or otherwise. The Rolling Stones’ enigmatic guitarist, and perhaps the ultimate riff-machine, kept himself busy with verbal sparring matches during his downtime with the Stones, sometimes even aiming barbs at the band themselves. During those sparring matches, the musician had six artists who acted as his nemesis — the Frazier to his Ali. It makes for a somewhat refreshing viewpoint, even if we disagree with it.

Current rock stars have a constant outlet for their musings in the all-singing, all-dancing form of social media — a platform which, for good or bad, provides a direct link between audience and artist. Meanwhile, during rock and roll’s heyday, artists like Keith Richards only got to vent about other bands and musicians during interviews for it to find a public forum. It makes it all the more impressive that he found so much time to air so many of his grievances with some of rock and roll’s most legendary acts.

As the chugging rhythm and swagger of The Rolling Stones, Richards has earned his seat at the top table of rock and roll — among the great and the good of the genre. But while the guitarist has always paid homage to the founding fathers of blues and rock ‘n’ roll — noting that, without them, he would be nothing — he’s also never been shy about throwing the odd poison-tipped barb or two at his contemporaries from the music business.

The Stones man has been known to cast aspersions at not only rival bands and artists but friends, former touring partners and even whole genres of music. It would appear the guitarist’s scathing eye can never be underestimated and no figure is without potential crosshairs on their back.

In an interview with The Daily News, he once slammed the genre of rap, stating: “What rap did that was impressive was to show there are so many tone-deaf people out there. All they need is a drum beat and somebody yelling over it and they’re happy. There’s an enormous market for people who can’t tell one note from another.” He concluded by stating: “Rap—so many words, so little said.”

Richards isn’t only attacking outside of his realm, though. It wasn’t as if being a rock musician helped any artist grow in esteem for Richards. beyond, of course, the Bluesman of old. The guitarist has been most ruthless about some of his rock contemporaries, including David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, and so many more, each receiving a dressing down from Keef.

While his comments may have offered up the odd rebuttal, the fact that most of the offended artists have covered one of Richards’ songs at one point or another probably shows that Keef is still king.

6 musicians Keith Richards hates

David Bowie

While the talents of David Bowie stretch far beyond the personas he created, it’s hard to argue that the visual experience the Starman provided added a lot to his mystique and subsequent legend. His costuming and visual experience are equally as integral to his music as the notes on the page.

However, it didn’t sit too well with Richards. After saying in a 2008 interview that ‘Changes’ was the only song from Hunky Dory he could remember, the guitarist went on to say: “It’s all pose. It’s all fucking posing. It’s nothing to do with music He knows it too.” O course, Bowie did know it, and so did we, but we loved it all the same.

Richards added: “I can’t think of anything else he’s done that would make my hair stand up.” It’s an assessment which many would scoff at, pointing to a career imbued with creativity throughout.

Oasis

Oasis were a band built on the foundations that groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones laid down. But while the Britpop royalty had nothing but respect for the past, Richards was less keen on the Gallagher brothers.

After calling them “crap” and Mick Jagger adding: “You can’t dance to it, the new album’s impossible,” Richards summed up the band’s preposterous Mancunian make-up by stating: “These guys are just obnoxious. Grow up and then come back and see if you can hang.” The Britpop legends had been well and truly told.

Surely, with the amount of musical homage the band paid, The Beatles were fans though? Nope. Sir Paul McCartney called them “unhip” and George Harrison had his own damning assessment when he said: “The music lacks depth and the singer Liam is a pain, the rest of the band don’t need him.” A damning indictment and one most Beatles fans would stick by.

Prince

Prince’s influence on music since his 1980 debut is undeniable brilliance which ultimately ended up with the singer opening for The Rolling Stones; it may have been that incident that saw the Purple One go in Keef’s little black book of public damnation.

He says, damningly: “An overrated midget… Prince has to find out what it means to be a prince. That’s the trouble with conferring a title on yourself before you’ve proved it.

“His attitude when he opened for us… was insulting to our audience. You don’t try to knock off the headline like that when you’re playing a Stones crowd. He’s a prince who thinks he’s a king already. Good luck to him.”

Of course, Prince would hardly be affected by the words of the guitarist, we think it may have had something to do with Prince’s uncanny ability to play a lead guitar with nonchalance and power.

Elton John

With Elton John’s Rocketman and farewell tour, it feels as though a new generation is finally ‘getting’ Elton John — not the over-costumed nincompoop, but the artist who gave us countless timeless tunes. When comparing John’s touring schedule to The Rolling Stones’ it may be that Richards doesn’t like John because he thinks he’s a little lazy.

Either way, he never really got on with the ‘Your Song’ singer, “An old bitch… his writing is limited to songs about dead blondes,” Richards once said of the Rocketman without so much as a second thought.

Elton’s response was pretty decisive too as he delivered some searing words about Richards: “It would be awful to be like Keith Richards. He’s pathetic. It’s like a monkey with arthritis, trying to go on stage and look young. I have great respect for the Stones but they would have been better if they had thrown Keith out 15 years ago.”

Led Zeppelin

Keith Richards’ style of music may have been born from some technically gifted players but it’s most certainly rooted in ‘the feeling’—a factor which may be a reason for his disdain of heavy metal behemoth’s Led Zeppelin. He’s not the only rocker who had a pop at Led Zeppelin, Pete Townshend also famously had some serious venom pent up for the band.

The guitarist said in a 1969 interview with Rolling Stone: “The guy’s voice started to get on my nerves. I don’t know why; maybe he’s a little too acrobatic.”

Recently he’s turned his crosshairs to target the iconic John Bonham, telling the same publication: “I love Jimmy Page, but as a band, no, with John Bonham thundering down the highway in an uncontrolled 18-wheeler. He had cornered the market there. Jimmy is a brilliant player. But I always felt there was something a little hollow about it, you know?”

Metallica

As well as taking on his contemporaries, Richards has also been none too kind to those who cite him as an influence. Two acts in question were Metallica and Black Sabbath, with the former having supported the Stones on tour… surely Richards had a kind word?

He was recently quoted as saying, “Millions are in love with Metallica and Black Sabbath. I just thought they were great jokes… I don’t know where Metallica’s inspiration comes from, but if it’s from me, then I fucked up”

Clearly, Richards isn’t a fan of heavy metal and he doesn’t save it all for one genre of music either once taking on the entirety of rap music too, no mean feat considering Richards’ position.

So there you have it. It doesn’t matter if you’re supporting his band, playing his songs or generally citing him as an undying influence on your craft—if Keith Richards doesn’t like your band, he’s going to let you know about it.