Keith Richards pays tribute to Tina Turner









After Tina Turner’s tragic passing on Wednesday, May 24th, tributes have been pouring in for the ‘Queen of Rock and Roll’. Although Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones had sent a tribute earlier this week, the group’s guitarist, Keith Richards, has responded today.

In a recent tweet, Richards expressed his grief alongside the rest of the rock world, saying, “I am so saddened to hear of Tina’s passing. There is so much I would like to say about her but feel I am at a loss for words. She was the most wonderful and warm person with whom I’ve been friends since the early ’60s”.

Turner had always remained friendly with The Stones, occasionally performing songs with them in concert when their schedules aligned. One of the most famous pairings of The Stones and Turner was her featuring on the song ‘It’s Only Rock and Roll’ during their performance at Live Aid.

Richards would go on to commend Turner for her performance skills as well, adding, “She was one dynamic performer I ever have known. She had a great voice and a beautiful feel for a song. I will miss her forever! My deepest condolences to her family”.

Jagger offered a similar sentiment when paying his own tribute, tweeting, “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her”.

The Stones are but a few of the tributes that have come in to honour Turner’s memory. In addition to Jagger and Richards, the likes of Tom Jones, Bryan Adams, and Sleaford Mods have all offered their condolences and memories of the impact Turner’s music has had on their lives.

After carrying on after the loss of drummer Charlie Watts, Richards and Jagger are still on tour with The Stones today. Despite the numerous tributes flowing in, Turner’s death has been classified as a long-term illness.