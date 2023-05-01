Keith Richards appears at Willie Nelson 90th birthday









Music figures from across the spectrum of genres paid tribute to country legend Willie Nelson at his 90th birthday party over the weekend. Among the most notable appearances were The Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards and singer-songwriter Neil Young.

Young’s appearance was just his second time performing in public on stage since before the Covid-19 pandemic, coming on the heels of his recent appearance at Stephen Stills’ ‘Light Up The Blues’ benefit.

Richards greeted the Sunday night crowd with his standard “It’s good to be here. It’s good to be anywhere,” before jumping into Waylon Jennings’ ‘We Had It All’ and Billy Joe Shaver’s ‘Live Forever’. Young performed a version of Buffalo Springfield’s For What It’s Worth’ with Stills.

At the end of the show, Nelson brought out all the evening’s contributors to join him for the Carter Family’s 1935 song, ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken?’, a song that Nelson himself had performed hundreds of times on stage up to that point.

Other artists who joined the festivities included Snoop Dogg, Beck, Margo Price, Sheryl Crowe, Dave Matthews, Bobby Weir, Ziggy Marley, Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Miranda Lambert, Edie Brickell, Sturgill Simpson, the Lumineers, Emmylou Harris, Jack Johnson, Gary Clark Jr., and Leon Bridges.

