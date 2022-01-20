Keith Buckley shares “truth” about Every Time I Die departure









Earlier this week, metalcore band Every Time I Die announced their split with a statement that implied acrimony between the band and their former frontman Keith Buckley.

Buckley previously replied to their statement with a screenshot of a lengthy letter detailing legal action preventing the singer from making a statement of his own. However, he has posted his version of the “truth” online.

His former bandmates stated: “Andy [Williams], Jordan [Buckley], Steve [Micciche] and [Clayton] Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.”

The band members seemingly released their statement pre-emptively after learning that frontman Keith Buckley was looking to release one on his own.

Their message continued: “There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.”

They then promisingly outlined that they hope the band will survive in some capacity. “Every Time I Die was these five members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer,” they added.

This has subsequently been countered by Buckley how released a very lengthy statement of his own. “There is absolutely no hate in my heart when I say that whatever is going on with the guys from now on is between them and their God. Any emotional/ mental connection I had to them was thoroughly severed when I got that letter on Dec. 20th. That was where our paths finally diverged completely,” he began.

His message then goes on to say: “After I overheard them talking about their plans to replace me while backstage in Asheville on Dec 3rd, I played the show (angrily) and immediately left the tour. You all know that.”

Adding: “What you don’t know is that as soon as I got home, I made multiple attempts to talk to them about their problems with me, since up to the day before the Asheville show I genuinely thought things were better than they had been in a very long time. If you saw me perform then you would know I felt that was true.”

His message then continues to delineate his belief that they ran an engineered campaign to remove him from the band and undermine his position thereafter through various legal actions and online messages. Ultimately concluding: “I sincerely wish them everything they deserve.”