Every Time I Die announce breakup after fallout with frontman Keith Buckley









Metalcore band Every Time I Die have decided to call it quits after an apparent fallout with their frontman Keith Buckley, it would seem, in a statement shared by the group.

A statement released by the now-former band announced: “Andy [Williams], Jordan [Buckley], Steve [Micciche] and [Clayton] Goose’s last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.”

The band members seemingly released their statement pre-emptively after learning that frontman Keith Buckley was looking to release one on his own.

Their message continued: “There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it’s either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we’ve been cut off to any and all communication by him himself.”

They then promisingly outlined that they hope the band will survive in some capacity. “Every Time I Die was these five members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer,” they added.

Before concluding: “Lastly, we wouldn’t be where we are today without every single person that’s backed the band in any & all ways. While we’re extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished.”

Buckley later responded to the message with a screenshot of legal documentation dating back to December 20th. The document implied that he was legally unable to issue a statement of his own at present. The singer, however, had already previously revealed that he had been “ostracized from a band I have built for 20 years because I made a decision to do whatever it took to be a good Human Being.”

More details are likely to emerge from the acrimonious split in the coming weeks as the legal situation surrounding the split continues to unfurl.