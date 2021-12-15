Keanu Reeves opens up his decision to turn down ‘Speed 2’









With the release date of The Matrix Resurrections upon us, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Keanu Reeves reprises his iconic role after a painfully long hiatus. During that intermediate period, Reeves starred in other wildly successful franchises such as John Wick and even appeared in the highly-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077.

The Matrix fans will get to see Reeves as Neo again next week, with the actor already dropping major insights about the production process in various interviews and press events. Reeves has revealed that Lana Wachowski’s directorial approach to this new addition to The Matrix franchise is different from the original trilogy.

Reeves told EW that Wachowski was “more behind the monitor” for The Resurrections but “still hands-on”. The project has moved forward at breakneck speed, relying on the improvisational skills of the star-studded cast rather than meticulous rehearsals and rigidly planned out sequences which signifies that this new film will be different.

While speaking to Graham Norton about The Matrix Resurrections and reflecting on his iconic roles, Reeves also opened up about his memorable performance in the classic action thriller Speed, which revolved around a bus rigged with a bomb that would blow if the vehicle slowed down. According to the actor, he even had the chance of appearing in Speed 2.

The studio expected Reeves to reprise his role alongside Sandra Bullock, following the immense success of the original. However, Reeves chose to decline the project: “At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?”.

Even though he respected the people who worked on the sequel, Reeves went with his gut instinct that Speed 2 wouldn’t be the perfect fit for him even though the original had worked so well. The actor went on to explain: “I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right”.

