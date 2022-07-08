Keanu Reeves is funding charitable NFT art projects









The actor behind John Wick and The Matrix, Keanu Reeves, is helping to advise a new charity initiative that will help fund art projects from diverse backgrounds with the help of his longtime girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant.

The initiative itself, Futureverse Foundation, helps to empower the next generation of artists through the use of blockchain technology as well as web3. A New Zealand-based NFT studio, the foundation will support projects using a nomination process with both Reeves and Grant hoping to be able to fund ten projects per year.

Speaking to Artnet News on the weekend of July 2nd, Grant stated: “Our mission is to explore how the technology of web3 and the metaverse can support communities coming from diverse backgrounds…We are in the very early planning stages, but I believe that what we are doing will really have a positive impact on artistic philanthropy in the months and years to come”.

Hoping the new foundation will support her and Reeves’ publishing company X Artists’ Books, the John Wick actor further added: “I am honoured to be joining Non-Fungible Labs’ efforts in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and opportunity of the Futureverse Foundation, in support of artists and creators globally”.

Linked to the use of NFTs, the new art projects don’t necessarily have to interact with a digital component, with Grant explaining, “What we are trying to do is show how blockchain technology and the world of crypto can be used to create new forms of economic agency”.

