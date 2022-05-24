Ringo Starr is set to release NFT collection









It seems like everybody and their mother is jumping into the NFT game, and that includes none other than former Beatle Ringo Starr. Julien’s Auction House in California is set to auction off a collection of original NFTs on Monday, June 13th. The collection is titled Ringo Starr NFT Collection – The Creative Mind of a Beatle.

A portion of proceeds from the auction will be donated to benefit The Lotus Foundation. On his inspiration to get into NFTs, the drummer said: “I only ever wanted to be a drummer yet you never know where a new idea or path will lead you. This new technology is so far out it’s inspired me and I loved creating these NFTs combining my art and my music. Who’d have thought I would be spreading Peace and Love in the MetaVerse.”

The auction will feature NFT artworks, custom original drum compositions, and physical canvas prints signed by Starr himself. The auction is shaping up to be a well-rounded art experience in addition to a venue for NFTs.

Darren Julien, CEO of Julien’s auctions, said, “Ringo Starr is not only an international music icon but an innovative auction legend. It has been our distinguished honor and privilege to represent the incomparable Ringo Starr in his auctions and our Beatles auctions these past years which have achieved world records at Julien’s.

“We look forward to making music history again as he makes his mark as the first Beatle entering the NFT marketplace with this exciting collection of his original music and art works heading to auction which we are pleased to announce that a portion of proceeds will go towards The Lotus Foundation.”

You can find the NFTs on Monday, June 13th at Julien’s Auction House. Starr is the first Beatle to launch into the NFT universe.