Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his ‘Matrix’ earnings to leukaemia research









It has been reported that Keanu Reeves, who is widely regarded as the nicest man in Hollywood, donated the majority of his earnings from the original Matrix film to cancer research. Reeves was cast as Neo in the 1999 film after rising to prominence in the 1990s, with such films as Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Point Break, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula already under his belt.

The Matrix is generally considered to be one of the most seminal and iconic films of the era, earning numerous awards and winning the praise of some of Hollywood’s biggest directors for its expert storytelling and eye-watering visual effects.

Now, it has been revealed that Keanu Reeves gave 70% of his $45million salary from the first Matrix film to leukaemia research. Reeves was paid $10million during production and another $35million after the film’s release, donating $31.5million of the overall sum without telling a soul.

It has been reported that Reeves’ decision to donate the sum was motivated by a personal connection with the cause. His younger sister, Kim, it transpires, had been battling cancer since 1991, having spent a decade undergoing chemotherapy before entering remission in 2001. Alongside the donation, Reeves also set up a non-profit organisation to support hospitals treating children with cancer.

News of Reeves’ generosity is just the latest in a long list of benevolent actions racked up by the Hollywood star over the years. Take the occasion that he helped the crew members of John Wick shift heavy equipment, or when he rented a minibus to help out fellow stranded passengers. Reeves certainly makes up for the sheer number of divas peppered throughout the Hollywood hills.

Keanu Reeves recently reprised his role as Neo in the much-anticipated fourth instalment of The Matrix franchise, The Matrix: Resurrections, the screenwriters of which managed to revive Neo despite killing him off at the conclusion of the 2003 finale, Matrix: Revolutions. Reeves fans, rejoice.