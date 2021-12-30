Hugo Weaving was supposed to return in 'The Matrix Resurrections'









After 18 years of hopeless anticipation, the latest addition to The Matrix franchise is finally out in theatres which has polarised fans. While some have enjoyed the excessively meta approach that Lana Wachowski has taken for The Matrix Resurrections, others have criticised the film for trying to impose Kaufmanesque investigations onto the identity of The Matrix which is unique in its own way.

For the longest time, the Wachowski sisters denied the possibility of a new Matrix film because they felt that there was nothing more to be said with respect to the original trilogy. However, Lana Wachowski made the critical decision to return to the franchise and create something new after the tragic loss of her parents. Working on this project helped her deal with the grief and move on in her own way.

According to many actors working on the project like Neil Patrick Harris and Keanu Reeves himself, The Matrix Resurrections was a heavily improvisational production. Reeves admitted that Wachowski was much more fluid in her operations this time, giving actors creative liberty and working very quickly to wrap up the project.

Many stars of the original trilogy returned for The Matrix Resurrections but there was one notable exception; Hugo Weaving, the iconic actor who played the fantastic role of Agent Smith. For this new film, that same role was undertaken by Jonathan Groff, who is known for his work on other popular projects like the brilliant Netflix show Mindhunter.

In an interview, co-writer Aleksandar Hemon revealed that Weaving was initially in talks with the team to come back as Agent Smith. “We wrote a character for someone we thought would play [it] and then it was not possible,” Hemon said. “And so still, we didn’t change anything radically, but we were just imagining this actor in the role. And then it turned out that it was not possible, but we didn’t change any lines with that. So that actor is still inscribed in the role.”

Take a look at the trailer for the new film, below, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and many more.