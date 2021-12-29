Keanu Reeves confirms there is no Matrix Resurrections sequel planned









With The Matrix franchise back on the big screen with this year’s The Matric Resurrections, many fans were wondering whether it would be making a return with further sequels. However, leading star Keanu Reeves and producer James McTeigue have since ended any speculation.

Not to give anything away for those who haven’t seen it, however, naturally, given the subsequent speculation, the film ends rather open-ended fashion with many thinking that future films would sew up the ambiguity.

However, speaking on the Empire podcast, Reeves declared: “If I had to cast a ballot — no, not a ballot, a vote — I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”

If even that remark has a hint of ambiguity, then McTeigue was keen to be more direct on the matter. “At the moment,” he told Collider, “it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy.”

After all, the film was left open by design in the first place. As McTeigue explained: “The film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo.”

The film franchise is one that has lived and breathed on fan theories so it seems rather fitting that its final note would drum up one last load of analysis from fans.