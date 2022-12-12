Keanu Reeves devoted many hours to his awful Dracula accent









Keanu Reeves has enjoyed a soaring career at the height of Hollywood stardom thanks to his defining roles in classic films like The Matrix, Point Break, and Speed, but his resumé hasn’t always been bulletproof.

In the early 1980s, Reeves found his footing as a stage actor with an early occupation at the Hedgerow Theater in Pennsylvania. His first glimpse of the Hollywood hills came in 1986 after he appeared in Youngblood alongside Rob Lowe, but his major breakthrough wouldn’t come until 1989 with his more prominent role in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Following this formative performance, Reeves attracted stand-out roles in 1991’s Point Break and 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. In the latter, Reeves portrayed Jonathan Harker, the attorney who travels to Transylvania to serve as Count Dracula’s lawyer. His character ultimately teams up with Van Helsing, the vampire hunter played by Anthony Hopkins, to vanquish Dracula.

The Francis Ford Coppola adaption of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel received broadly positive reviews upon its release, and Reeves’ performance was commended with the crucial exception of a woeful British accent. Sadly, the movie has been tarnished in history as a result of the infamously inconsistent and inaccurate attempt, but fortunately, Reeves’ career prevailed unfettered over the remainder of the 1990s.

“We knew that it was tough for him to affect an English accent,” Coppola reflected on Reeves’ accent in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He tried so hard. That was the problem, actually – he wanted to do it perfectly, and in trying to do it perfectly, it came off as stilted. I tried to get him to just relax with it and not do it so fastidiously. So maybe I wasn’t as critical of him, but that’s because I like him personally so much. To this day, he’s a prince in my eyes.”

Following the damning reviews of Reeves’ accent, Coppola came to the actor’s defence, reaffirming his affection for Reeves’ winning personality. “I know the critics gave him trouble about the accent,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But of all the young people I’ve met in the film industry, he’s so endearing and sincere, and a good person, and a generous person, and I’m glad I came to know that. He’s the nicest person you’ll ever want to meet.”

