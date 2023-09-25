Katy J Pearson releases ‘Fire Leap’ with Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos and Sarah Meth









Katy J Pearson has unveiled a new track titled ‘Fire Leap’, taken from Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man, featuring contributions from Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos and Sarah Meth.

In 2022, Pearson included a cover of ‘Willow’s Song’, from the 1973 film on her album Sound of the Morning. Studiocanal then asked her to contribute a reimagination of the soundtrack to their 50th-anniversary collector’s edition of the film. The EP is set to be released digitally on Tuesday, October 31st.

To mark five decades since the film was released, the reissue will comprise five discs, including all three cuts of the film in 4K restoration and the exclusive Heavenly Records EP, Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man. The EP will also feature contributions from H Hawkline, The Broadside Hacks, Orbury Common and Bert Ussher.

‘Fire Leap’ follows the re-recorded version of ‘Willow’s Song’, released earlier this year. The new track features Pearson alongside Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos, and Sarah Meth, harmonising and whispering over eerie strings and recorders.

Explaining the inspiration behind the EP, Candy Vincent-Smith from Studiocanal shared, “Introducing a younger audience to the classic films in our library is so important to us, and so we jumped at the chance to work with Katy J Pearson and Heavenly, to breathe new life into The Wicker Man‘s iconic soundtrack. This very special E.P. aims to bring a whole new generation of film and music fans to worship at the feet of this brilliantly scary cult film, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.”

Alongside Katy J Pearson & Friends Present Songs From The Wicker Man, Pearson has been working on her third album and performed at a number of festivals over the summer, including Glastonbury.

Listen to Katy J Pearson, Wet Leg, Drug Store Romeos and Sarah Meth’s eerie take on ‘Fire Leap’ below.