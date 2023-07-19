Kate Winslet called out Robert Downey Jr. for “worst British accent”









Robert Downey Jr has proven himself an accomplished actor, but every star has its limitations. The actor has recently revealed that Kate Winslet once made fun of him for having the “worst British accent” ever.

The American actor is soon to appear alongside Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie Oppenheimer, which arrives on Friday, July 21st.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show recently, Downey Jr recalled his risible audition for the 2006 romantic comedy The Holiday. It’s safe to say when the actor gave his British accent a whirl, Winslet’s laugh saw him out the door with his tail between his legs.

“We both got called in just as seat fillers… [director Nancy Meyers] needed someone to read with the gals and we’re sitting there going, ‘It’s about to happen for us,’” Downey told Stern. “And I was like, ‘I’ve got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.’

“And Winslet said, ‘That is the worst British accent I’ve ever heard,’” he recalled with a humble chuckle.

“I’ll check out now, but I’m taking the gummy bears from the minibar,” Downey Jr recalled responding in jest.

Taking a more serious note, Downey Jr recently revealed that Oppenheimer is “the best film I’ve ever been in.” The highly anticipated historical biopic arrives on Friday, a day nicknamed “Barbenheimer,” with Greta Gerwig’s new movie Barbie also set to debut on the day.

Downey Jr plays the role of Lewis Strauss, a philanthropist and naval officer who served two terms on the US Atomic Energy Commission (AEC). Meanwhile, Murphy takes on the titular role as the famed theoretical physicist also known as “father of the atomic bo”.

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer below.