A sequel to the 2006 movie 'The Holiday' is now in production









The beloved Christmas movie The Holiday, starring Jack Black, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law, is set for a sequel 17 years after the release of the original.

A source close to the film told the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the UK and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board…It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world – it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up”.

Costing just $85 million to make, The Holiday eventually took over $200 million at the box office and regularly makes a reappearance every annual festive season to thrill audiences across the globe.

Released in 2006, The Holiday represented one of the final great films of Diaz’s career before her luck in the industry took a turn. After several failed comedy attempts in Bad Teacher and Sex Tape, Diaz appeared in the 2014 musical Annie before bowing out of the film industry altogether the following year.

Speaking at a Goop Health event in 2017, the actor pointed to the frequent travel time as to her retirement from the business, noting: “I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself,’ which is a hard thing to face up to”.

Take a look at the trailer for the original 2006 movie below.