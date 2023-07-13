Robert Downey Jr: ‘Oppenheimer’ is “the best film I’ve ever been in”









The supporting star of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr, has called the new biopic “the best film I’ve ever been in”.

Speaking during the red carpet event of the film’s UK premiere, the actor, who appears alongside the likes of Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt in the biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, applauded the work of director Christopher Nolan.

“I’m just going to flat-out say it, this is the best film I’ve ever been in. I can’t wait for you all to experience it,” the actor stated during the event, adding: “No matter what your expectations are, or what you might think…it’s just an immersive experience, this is what the summer blockbusters, when I was growing up, used to be”.

Due to be released on July 21st, the very same day as Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie, fans have long-hyped Nolan’s new flick, coining the term ‘Barbenheimer’ to celebrate the release of the two films.

In a recent interview, Nolan called the film his “most extreme yet”, explaining: “All the films I’ve made, one way or another, are film noirs…They’re all stories about consequences. And with Oppenheimer, the consequences are the fastest to arrive and the most extreme”.

Based on the 2005 book American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the new film will chart the life of one of America’s most controversial figures of the 20th century.

Take a look at Downey Jr at the UK premiere of Oppenheimer below.

See more Robert Downey Jr says #Oppenheimer is the best film Christopher Nolan has ever made pic.twitter.com/57x4MCzqS4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023