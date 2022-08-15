Kate Nash recruits Danny Dyer for new ‘Wasteman’ video









Danny Dyer stars in the video for Kate Nash’s new single, ‘Wasteman’. The EastEnders actor has previous experience in this area and appeared in Lucy Rose’s 2016 video for ‘Nebraska’.

The track is the latest release from the singer-songwriter and follows February’s single, ‘Imperfect’. The pair of songs are expected to appear on Nash’s forthcoming fifth studio album, which is yet to be given an official release date but is due to arrive in the near future.

In the visuals, Dyer stars alongside his real-life daughter Sunnie, who is having boyfriend trouble. After a talk with her old man, they waltz off into Central London and come across contemporary dancer Gaby Diaz, who drops her wallet. She then dances off without realising while Dyer runs after Diaz to hand back her lost item and also struts some of his own moves.

“‘Wasteman’ is about owning your power and being in a confident enough place to call someone out for their bad behaviour in a toxic relationship,” Nash said in a press release. “It’s realising you deserve better. It’s the moment you recognise yourself again and see yourself smile after years of fighting for respect in a relationship.”

She added: “You learn over the years that the most important respect comes from yourself and that you can choose who you have in your life. Basically, if they ain’t treating you right and your friends are sick of telling you they’re not worth it, dump them. It’s giving London sass with a throwback to my UK garage and piano roots”.

Watch the video below.