Kate Nash shares brand new single 'Horsie'







Kate Nash - 'Horsie' 7.8

English singer-songwriter and actor Kate Nash has shared the first taste of her upcoming studio LP in the form of the new single ‘Horsie’.

“The song was the first I wrote in the pandemic,” Nash explains. “It’s lacklustre, it’s barely lifting the pencil, it’s being lonely, about missing those lost and curling up in that heavy blanket and the comfort of well practiced sadness. This was the first song that inspired the new record and I really just wanted to not try and lean into whatever I was feeling and thinking, be as honest as possible and I found so much beauty and comfort in that.”

A change of pace for Nash, ‘Horsie’, quite appropriately, is a gentle country shuffle that starkly contrasts her previous punk-indie-pop sound. Nash’s previous album, 2018’s Yesterday Was Forever, embraced a brighter and more electronica-inspired style, but ‘Horsie’ flies in the face of that by stripping everything away and letting the gentle-folk romp tumble its way out.

It’s not quite Kacey Musgraves or Brandi Carlile true-blue country territory, but like those two, Nash is exploring the genre with a keen ear to outside influences and a desire to expand the scope of limitations that inevitably come with embracing certain styles. In other words, it’s a country song, but it’s a Kate Nash country song, and the uniqueness of Nash’s voice as an artist clearly breaks through the novelty of taking on a different style.

Nash is currently directing a documentary on how the pandemic has affected the working habits and abilities to make a living for artists. She’s also hosting a weekly radio programme called ‘Kate Nash’s Lovely Radio Programme’, all on top of recording her new album. Slowing down just doesn’t seem to be in Nash’s vocabulary.

Check out the audio for ‘Horsie’ down below.

