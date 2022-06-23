Listen to Kacey Musgraves cover Elvis song 'Can't Help Falling In Love'









American country singer Kacey Musgraves has shared a studio cover of Elvis Presley’s 1961 ballad ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. The new offering arrives nearly two months after it was announced.

Taken from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, the cover was originally confirmed ahead of the 2022 Met Gala, where Musgraves, who arrived with Luhrmann and Priscilla Presley, said she would be covering the song.

The new offering has been released alongside an accompanying music video comprised entirely of footage from Luhrmann’s movie. When the track was announced, Musgraves was one of only two artists confirmed for the biopic’s official soundtrack; the other was Doja Cat, who contributed her track ‘Vegas’, which samples ‘Hound Dog’.

Fans will soon be able to listen to the full soundtrack, which features artists such as Eminem, Tame Impala, and Stevie Nicks. Eminem’s contribution, which sees the rapper join forces with Cee-Lo Green for ‘The King And I’ was released last week. Jack White, who previously portrayed Presley in the 2007 film Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, also appears on the OST. Elvis is set for release on Friday, 24th June.

Elsewhere, Baz Luhrmann has revealed that he originally intended to release a four-hour cut of Elvis, In a recent interview, the director revealed that the initial intention was to make a very extensive project on Elvis which would cover more aspects of his life and career. “I have a four-hour version, actually. I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30.”

The director added that he’d hoped to focus on “the relationship with his first girlfriend, Dixie, you know. And later on how… once he’s caught in a trap, and he’s discombobulated and doesn’t understand… someone who’s got such a hole in his heart like Elvis constantly looking and searching for love and finding it on stage but nowhere else.”