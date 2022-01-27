Kacey Musgraves covers Fleetwood Mac at surprise Philadelphia show









Kacey Musgraves, who is currently on her ‘Star-Crossed: Unveiled’ tour in North America, gave an impromptu performance in Philadelphia on Monday (January 24th) where she covered a Fleetwood Mac classic.

The pop star was scheduled to play at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia last night (26th January), but she surprised fans with a surprise spur-of-the-moment performance two nights earlier at the local gay bar called ‘Tavern On Carmac’.

On stage, she was joined enthusiastically by a pianist and a backing vocalist to sing a wonderful cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit ‘Dreams’. Fortunately, a fan in the audience captured a segment of the spectacle on their phone camera for us to get a feel of the moment in the video below.

Musgraves will continue her ‘Star-Crossed: Unveiled’ tour across North America until February 25th when the tour will come to a close in Toronto, Canada. For fans in Europe, the pop icon will be travelling across the Atlantic to play a number of festival shows in the summer, including performances at Primavera, Pinkpop and Lollapalooza Stockholm.

As a country singer at heart, Musgraves was disheartened to hear she had been deemed ineligible for the Best Country Album of 2022 nominations. The CEO of the Recording Academy explained: “You’re seeing genre lines blurring,” referring to her latest, more pop-leaning album ‘Star-Crossed’. “You’re seeing people switching from song to song as to what [their music] sounds like.”

“With the screening committees, we’re listening and making sure that we’re paying attention to that because if not, we’re just stereotyping everything: ‘Oh, this person makes these types of songs, they should go in that category.’ The committees are made up of the artist’s peers. They’re evaluating and deciding, ‘Does this fit within the confines of the construct of what this category means?’”.

Watch the moment Kacey Musgraves covered Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ below.