Baz Luhrmann reveals that there is a four-hour cut of 'Elvis'









Baz Luhrmann has directed one of the most prominent projects of this year so far with his heavily discussed film Elvis. A biopic about the titular music icon, the film featured Austin Butler in the starring role. Even though other big names had been in consideration for the part including Harry Styles, Butler proved he was the right choice by delivering a fantastic performance.

In a recent interview, the director revealed that the initial intention was to make a very extensive project on Elvis which would cover more aspects of his life and career. In fact, Luhrmann claimed such a version currently exists: “I have a four-hour version, actually. I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30.”

Elvis focuses on the star’s formative years and tries to trace his trajectory towards stardom in those early years. It also places a huge emphasis on the musician’s relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, a role that is played by none other than Tom Hanks in the film and his performance has also received praise.

Elaborating, Luhrmann said: “I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more – there’s so much more. I mean, there’s lots of stuff that I shot like the relationship with the band, I had to pare [that] down – and it’s so interesting how the Colonel [Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks] gets rid of them.”

Adding, “The relationship with his first girlfriend, Dixie, you know. And later on how… once he’s caught in a trap, and he’s discombobulated and doesn’t understand… someone who’s got such a hole in his heart like Elvis constantly looking and searching for love and finding it on stage but nowhere else.”

