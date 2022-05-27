Listen to Just Mustard’s menacing new single ‘Seed’









Just Mustard - 'Seed' 7.5

Just Mustard have released their brand new dark and menacing single, ‘Seed’. Listen to the new song below.

The single comes as the latest preview released ahead of the Irish five-piece’s upcoming second album Heart Under, which arrives today via Partisan and is now available across streaming platforms. It follows on from the band’s recent single releases ‘Still’, ‘I Am You’ and ‘Mirrors’.

‘Seed’ storms forth with a dark and industrial reverberated rhythm that creates a tense atmosphere filled with menace and apprehension. Meanwhile, Katie Ball’s distant yet poignant vocals come as if from the fading memory of a nightmare.

“Along with a lot of electronics and noise, I was listening to a lot of music which featured bowed string instruments,” guitarist Mete Kalyoncuoglu said of the song’s inspiration. “I had finished reading The Rest Is Noise by Alex Ross around the time we started writing and I was revisiting a lot of the 20th-century composers that I first discovered watching Kubrick’s films, like Krzysztof Penderecki.”

He added: “The rising tempo strikes at the beginning of ‘Seed’ were inspired from the rising and falling xylophone in Béla Bartók’s ‘Music For Strings, Percussion And Celesta’.”

The new noise rock album, Heart Under, was recorded at Attica Studios in the fittingly rural and desolate area of Donegal. The album was produced by the band and mixed by David Wrench, whose previous collaborators include Frank Ocean, Let’s Eat Grandma, Jamie xx and FKA twigs.

Elsewhere, Just Mustard have just finished a worldwide tour with Fontaines D.C. Today, they are set to kick off a UK record store tour with a show at Rough Trade East. The band are then set to tour throughout the remainder of 2022 across the UK and Europe. For all remaining tickets and further details, visit their official website, here.

Listen to ‘Seed’, the dark and menacing new single from Just Mustard, below.