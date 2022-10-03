‘Jurassic World’ director says it should “probably” have ended after Spielberg’s original









Steven Spielberg once again proved his directional dominance over the 1990s and early 2000s with the original trilogy of Jurassic Park films. The first film, released in 1993, was a box office powerhouse. Grossing nearly $1 billion at the box office, it became the top-grossing film of all time until James Cameron’s Titanic in 1997.

After the initial concept was revealed, it would be difficult for a prequel to hit the same dizzying heights. With this, the following two Jurassic Park films were enjoyable but never reached the same level of critical acclaim.

Following the third instalment in 2001, most audiences could probably agree that the concept had run its course and thanks to the DVD, the films could be cherished long into the future.

Sadly, as we see so much these days, a resuscitated franchise lines pockets, even if it does butcher the dignity of an old classic. In 2015, Jurassic World hit screens as director Colin Trevorrow’s update on the original story laid out some 22 years before.

Following 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we are now greeting Jurassic World Dominion as the prequel series reaches the trilogy mark. While the three Jurassic World films have reached the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, Trevorrow recently admitted that the sequels should never have been made.

In Trevorrow’s own words, the “Jurassic” franchise “probably” should’ve started and ended with Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original, in a new interview with Empire Magazine.

“I specifically did something different than the other films in order to change the DNA of the franchise,” Trevorrow said about Jurassic World Dominion. “The previous five films are plots about dinosaurs. This one is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.”

The director then deemed the Jurassic franchise “inherently un-franchisable” and said, “There probably should have only been one Jurassic Park — but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

Despite his critique of the franchise’s continuation, Trevorrow told Empire Magazine that he made Dominion so the Jurassic movies could continue if needs must.

“This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to — Kayla Watts [DeWanda Wise], and Mamoudou Athie’s character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way,” the director added. “And Dichen Lachman’s character [Soyona Santos], who just gets arrested at the end. There’s more to come.”

