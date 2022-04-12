Director claims that 'Jurassic World Dominion' was influenced by 'Joker'









The final part of the Jurassic World trilogy is finally ready to hit the theatres, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard set to reprise their starring roles. In addition, the film will also feature veterans of the franchise such as Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum among others which has already excited a lot of fans.

The director of Jurassic World Dominion, Colin Trevorrow, has revealed more details about the upcoming film and the dinosaurs involved in the new project. One particular dinosaur that interested Trevorrow was the Giganotosaurus and Trevorrow’s interpretation of the creature was influenced by Joker.

According to the director, this dinosaur was modelled after the iconic antagonist because it has an underlying sense of anarchy that threatens to consume everything in sight. While talking about the Giganotosaurus, Trevorrow explained: “I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn.”

In another interview, the director said: “To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that’s been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way.”

Trevorrow also claimed that the serialised nature of the stories is intended to maintain the interest of future generations. “If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story,” he added.

Watch the new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion below.