Julien Baker joins Phoebe Bridgers onstage during California show









On Saturday (October 16), Julien Baker surprised fans and Phoebe Bridgers by joining her Boygenius peer on stage, where they performed a handful of songs together.

Baker was the surprise opener for Bridgers’ California gig, to close her set, she performed Loudon Wainwright III’s ‘One Man Guy’ with Bridgers. Famously, a stellar rendition of the song was recorded by Loudon’s son, Rufus back in 2001, for his record Poses.

Later on during Bridgers’ triumphant set, Baker returned to the stage to join the indie star du jour in undertaking ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’ from her acclaimed album, Punisher.

In what has been a busy year for the pair, Baker released her third studio album, Little Oblivions, via Matador this year. Far Out gave the record an 8.6 stating: This new and enhanced sound has also made Julien Baker force herself to be more commanding and no longer be that quiet girl with an acoustic guitar in the corner of the room.”

The Far Out review added: “The full-band approach adds a forceful layer to her sound, which allows Baker to express herself in ways that she simply couldn’t when it was a one-woman operation.”

In other news, Bridgers is being sued by LA music producer Chris Nelson for allegedly defamatory comments she made about him online. A spokesperson for Nelson, who owns a Los Angeles based recording studio claimed that Bridgers “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements regarding [Nelson] in order to destroy his reputation.”

As of yet, Phoebe Bridgers is yet to comment on the lawsuit. More updates are expected in the coming weeks.

