Julianne Moore picks her favourite film of all time









A multifaceted actor of many talents, Julianne Moore is known as one of the best actors of contemporary Hollywood, having won an Oscar in 2015 for her performance in the emotionally-wrought drama Still Alice. Taking on several high profile roles as well as multiple independent films, Moore has enjoyed a career finely balanced between many genres of the silver screen.

Often taking on broken characters suffering from psychological or emotional turmoil, Moore is both a celebrated leading lady as well as a valuable supporting cast member, best known for such films as Todd Haynes’ Far From Heaven, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights and Children of Men from director Alfonso Cuaron.

Born into a military family, Moore was forced to move around several times in her youth, bringing insecurity in her childhood and early career. Speaking in an interview with AnOther, the actor stated, “When you move around a lot, you learn that behaviour is mutable. I would change, depending on where I was…It teaches you to watch, to reinvent, that character can change”.

Moore later channelled this into the release of the semi-autobiographical book Freckleface Strawberry which went on to become a bestseller, proving Moore’s multifaceted skills. In modern cinema, she is still considered one of the best working actors, with a further collaboration with the Safe and Far From Heaven director, Todd Haynes, in the pipeline in the form of the film May December, co-starring Natalie Portman.

As a pertinent industry name, Moore carries a solid following of fans with many dangling on her every informed recommendation and wise opinion. One of these came when the actor sat down with MTV to talk about her favourite movie of all time.

Taking her time to consider her favourite she finally goes with the iconic horror movie Rosemary’s Baby directed by Roman Polanski and starring Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes. “I just love it because I think it’s so beautifully constructed and it’s about a woman who seems to be paranoid but she’s not paranoid, it’s true,” Moore stated, gushing over the film’s powerful impact.

“I just love that idea. I love conspiracy things, and the fact that she’s correctly sensing what’s happening,” Moore concludes, explaining her love for the unlikely body horror film of the 1960s that would help to popularise the horror sub-genre. Tapping into the innate fear of physical transition, Polanski positions the audience in a space of true fear beside Mia Farrow’s Rosemary and toys with subtle psychological terror, playing on the fears of motherhood and one’s ownership over their own body.

Picking the film as her all-time favourite, Moore also announced her love for the movie’s satanic tendencies, adding, “I love the devil and devil movies [laughs]. They don’t make good devil movies anymore. A slasher is not the same!”.

Take a look at the trailer for the influential horror film, below.