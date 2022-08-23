Julia Jacklin shares new single 'Be Careful With Yourself'









Julia Jacklin - 'Be Careful With Yourself' 4.2

As perhaps the most exciting singer-songwriter in the indie world right now, every new Julia Jacklin single is a bit of an event. Not like a major celebratory event, especially considering the more subdued nature of the material on Pre Pleasure, Jacklin’s upcoming third studio album, but an event nonetheless.

Earlier this year, we managed to get three top-tier singles to preview Pre Pleasure: the slow-burning ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’, the propulsive ‘I Was Neon’, and the gently intoxicating ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’. Today, we’re getting a fourth and final preview of the album before its release on Friday through the new track ‘Be Careful With Yourself’.

In a theme that seems to be forming a solid theme throughout the album, ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ amplifies Jacklin’s anxieties about someone she loves without seeming preachy or melodramatic. Instead, Jacklin just wants her subject to stop smoking, drive slower, and generally take care of themselves. There’s also a return to religious imagery, creating another throughline that will possibly be explored throughout the album.

“Once music becomes your job, you can lose the purity of music fandom,” Jacklin explained about Pre Pleasure. “I spent the last two years trying to reconnect with that. I didn’t play much, I just listened. Especially to a lot of big pop music like Celine Dion, Robyn and Luther Vandross – music that wasn’t so heavy, big feelings, big production. You lose sight of what putting on a big, beautiful song can do.”

Not a lot of Pre Pleasure has been big so far, but it has been plenty beautiful. When the full album drops on Friday, Jacklin will (hopefully) be able to take her place among the biggest names in the indie world. She certainly has the talent and ability to ascend to the very top of the music scene, and with three fantastic albums to her name, Jacklin is about to turn into a major force to be reckoned with.

Check out ‘Be Careful With Yourself’ down below. Pre Pleasure is set for an August 26th release.