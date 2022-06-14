Julia Jacklin shares new single 'I Was Neon'









Julia Jacklin - 'I Was Neon' 8.8

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has returned with the latest preview of her upcoming third album Pre Pleasure with the glittery indie rock track ‘I Was Neon’.

“I first wrote ‘I Was Neon’ for a band called Rattlesnack, a short-lived much loved 2019 side project that I played drums in,” Jacklin explained in a statement. “I rewrote it for my album in Montreal, during a time when I was desperately longing for a version of myself that I feared was gone forever. I was thinking of this song when I made the album cover, this song is the album cover really.”

Straddling the line between fuzzy guitar lines and candy-coated melodies, ‘I Was Neon’ is the perfect middle ground in Jacklin’s sound. But that’s not to say she’s compromising or going halfway on anything – she’s actually doubling down and fully embracing the best parts of her style that aren’t stripped-back folk music, a genre that she already proved she’s mastered.

That includes a guitar solo that could come have straight from fellow Aussie Courtney Barnett and a central melody that Harry Styles himself probably is kicking himself that he couldn’t use for Harry’s House. ‘I Was Neon’ also feels like a direct line back to Jacklin’s previous studio effort, 2019’s Crushing, with the new track carrying the same anxiety-mixed-with-awesome-rock that was found on tracks like ‘Pressure to Party’ and ‘You Were Right’.

It’s not like ‘I Was Neon’ is some world-conquering single. It’s just a really catchy, really well-written song from an artist who is utilising all her powers to be on top of her game. That might not sound like anything special, but it’s still terribly exciting.

Check out the video for ‘I Was Neon’ directed by Jacklin down below. Pre Pleasure is set for an August 26th release.