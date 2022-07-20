Julia Jacklin releases new song 'Love, Try Not To Let Go'









Julia Jacklin - 'Love, Try Not To Let Go' 8.2

Riding high on the anticipation for her upcoming third studio album Pre Please, Australian singer-songwriter extraordinaire Julia Jacklin has dropped a brand new track, ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’.

Light as air and hypnotic in its arrangement, ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’ feels like a warm sonic hug, even when things start to get a bit more hectic as the tornado of a chorus comes sweeping in. That hug is directed inward, as Jacklin addresses herself and her desire to stay on the straight and narrow throughout the song.

“’Love, Try Not To Let Go’ was written one night during the recording period in my apartment in Montreal,” Jacklin says in a statement. “It’s the first song I’ve ever written fully on piano. It’s the first time I’ve played piano on a record. I thought someone better would redo the take but we kept it so now I’m officially a pianist. We recorded it the next day. I made everyone watch the running scene from Rocky beforehand.”

It’s hard to think of a better motivator than seeing Sylvester Stallone race up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Those delicate piano lines might be simple, but they add a new dynamic to Jacklin’s already diverse palette of sounds. With some haunting harmonies floating in and out of the track, even the most uncertain verses sound beautiful and fully realised.

Along with the album’s previous singles, ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’ and ‘I Was Neon’, Pre Pleasure is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated albums of the year for those in the know. That shouldn’t come as any surprise, considering how Jacklin’s previous LP, Crushing, was an engrossing mix of folk and rock that immediately put her on the map. It’s nice to get some reassurance that the follow-up will likely be just as good.

Check out the video for ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’ down below. Pre Pleasure is set for an August 26th release.