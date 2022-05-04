Judge rejects Amber Heard’s motion to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation case









Judge Penny Azcarate has dismissed Amber Heard’s motion to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his former partner as sufficient evidence has been presented to support the case.

As things have unfurled publicly in the last few weeks, the ugly details of their tempestuous relationship have been brought to light. With Depp looking to sue Heard for defamation claiming that she falsely accused him of abuse, the judge presiding over the case has refused to dismiss it.

The details of the case pertain to a Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote about being the victim of domestic abuse, and while Depp was not mentioned by name, he argues that he was implicated heavily, and the damaging claims were false.

The judge has since said that there is sufficient evidence that he was both implicated and that the claims therein were false to proceed further with his $50 million defamation lawsuit.

This means that the court case will continue with Heard set to take to the stand in the coming days before the jury to give her account.

Outside of the court battle, Heard also fired her PR team earlier in the week after she argued that she was “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

More details are expected on when Heard will stand trial in the coming days.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.